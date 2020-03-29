At least eight strains of the coronavirus are making their way around the globe

  • While researchers caution they're only seeing the tip of the iceberg, the tiny differences between the virus strains suggest shelter-in-place orders are working in some areas and that no one strain of the virus is more deadly than another. 
  • They also say it does not appear the strains will grow more lethal as they evolve. 
  • "The virus mutates so slowly that the virus strains are fundamentally very similar to each other," said Charles Chiu, a professor of medicine and infectious disease at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine.
