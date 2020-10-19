AUD and NZD on the up in Asia morning trade

Apart from what has already been posted there is no fresh news flow.

NZD caught a bid earlier on here after the election in New Zealand returned the incumbent prime minister with great numbers in the NZ parliament. Ardern is on track to take 64 seats in the 120 seat parliament which means she can govern without support from a coalition. This has not happened in NZ since 1996.





Both NZD/USD and AUD/USD have popped.

If you are looking for other factors its a meagre menu - vague remarks from Trump wanting stimulus bigger than even Pelosi wants (speaking of Pelosi, she has set a 48 hour deadline on pre-election stimulus). Trump is at a campaign rally where he has been making his usual promises of vaccines being close.

Hourly AUD chart, recovering some of its Lowe losses of last week.





Hopes are up for some good data from China today.