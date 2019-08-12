AUD traders - Add these two important indicators to the agenda this week in Australia

I posted earlier on the RBA events and employment report due this week from Australia

But … I was (inadvertently) holding out on you! 'Cause there is more, and its important for the outlook:

Tuesday 13 August, due at 0130GMT - NAB business survey. Which includes business conditions and confidence, for July. Both are not far off recent (very low) lows.



Wednesday August 14 at 0130GMT Q2 Wage Price Index

The RBA have told us they now want to focus on getting unemployment down to around 4.5% to drive inflationary pressures (good luck with that), but they haven't totally abandoned their hope for wage growth (their overoptimistic GDP forecasts would benefit from wage growth). The latest data is for Q2, due this week.















