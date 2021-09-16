AUD/USD a few tics lower after the good news/bad news (net bad news) jobs report

The August Australian employment report is here:

While the jobless rate dropped, so did the participation rate, the Australian Bureau of Statistics noting its being unemployed people drop out of the jobs market given it is basically impossible to leave your home to look for a job.





The ABS further noted that 'hours worked' is the best indicator right now and then saw a huge drop of -3.7% in the month:









AUD/USD is down just a few tics. There really is nothing positive in this report for it apart from the headline unemployment rate fall, which is not really the best indicator to be suing right now, as explained.



