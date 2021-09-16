August retail sales are likely just the beginning of the resurgence of the US consumer

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Signs are pointing to a further pickup

Bank of America is out with a note today saying:

"We find evidence that consumers have picked up their spending outside of their home metropolitan statistical area .. we need to see further evidence in coming weeks - if so, it could be an early sign that the Delta-lull is passing and a mini-reopening cycle is starting."
Signs are pointing to a further pickupJPMorgan is also out with its latest spending data report and it continues to show spending well above July/August levels with a sharp recent pickup in transactions where people are present with cards (reopening indicator).

US reopening sales
 
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose