August retail sales are likely just the beginning of the resurgence of the US consumer
Signs are pointing to a further pickup
Bank of America is out with a note today saying:
"We find evidence that consumers have picked up their spending outside of their home metropolitan statistical area .. we need to see further evidence in coming weeks - if so, it could be an early sign that the Delta-lull is passing and a mini-reopening cycle is starting."
JPMorgan is also out with its latest spending data report and it continues to show spending well above July/August levels with a sharp recent pickup in transactions where people are present with cards (reopening indicator).