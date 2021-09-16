August retail sales are likely just the beginning of the resurgence of the US consumer

Signs are pointing to a further pickup



Bank of America is out with a note today saying





"We find evidence that consumers have picked up their spending outside of their home metropolitan statistical area .. we need to see further evidence in coming weeks - if so, it could be an early sign that the Delta-lull is passing and a mini-reopening cycle is starting."

JPMorgan is also out with its latest spending data report and it continues to show spending well above July/August levels with a sharp recent pickup in transactions where people are present with cards (reopening indicator).








