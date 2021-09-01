Australia coronavirus - state of Victoria targets September 23 for 70% vaccination

Subscription Confirmed!
-
BOE names Huw Pill as chief economist and an MPC member
-
ECB's Stournaras: Recent jump in inflation is due to temporary factors
-
BOJ's Wakatabe: BOJ prepared to ease further if necessary
-
ECB's de Guindos: Inflation will continue to pick up this year, expects that it will fall back in 2022
-
BOJ Dep Gov says the Bank does not want to destabilise the yen