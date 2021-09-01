Australia coronavirus - state of Victoria targets September 23 for 70% vaccination

Premier of Australia's second-largest state of Victoria has publicly conceded the end of efforts to drive case numbers to zero.

"We will not see these case numbers go down. They are going to go up. The question is - by how many and how fast?"



Says now the focus has shifted to buying time for the community to get vaccinated

Says targets September 23 for first doses to hit 70% target

Lockdown restrictions are unlikely to be eased until September 23 in Melbourne, some regional areas may see some easings next week.

The 'buying time' strategy is in place in neighbouring state New South Wales also.





Despite Andrew's comments he has reopened children's playgrounds. A welcome easing indeed:

Playgrounds will open for children under 12

There has been a slight easing of childcare restrictions also (in-home childcare arrangements can resume from Friday)

Premier of NSW and Victoria Gladys Berejiklian and Dan Andrews: