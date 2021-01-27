Australia - NAB business confidence, December 2020: 4 (prior 13) and conditions 14 (prior 7)

A lacklustre 'confidence' result, but do note the 'conditions' index tends to be more objective.

Business conditions rose further in December to its highest level since late 2018

fourth consecutive month of improvement

employment conditions are back in positive territory for the first time since the start of the pandemic

conditions are now well above average

Business confidence

confidence pulled back in NSW, Victoria and Queensland

In part, this likely reflects the impact of the Sydney COVID-19 outbreak through December

capacity utilisation saw further gains and is now around its long-run average (and pre-virus levels)

forward orders pulled back but remain in positive territory

By sub-component

employment index rising 13pts to 9

Trading (up 5pts)

profitability (down 2pts)

