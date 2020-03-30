Australia PM Morrison: Will need to recall parliament to approve A$130 billion package

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Some good news for the Australian economy during these hard times

There are a few names doing the rounds on the package i.e. "hibernation package" and "job keeper bill" but whatever the name is, it is a step in the right direction to alleviate the pressure and pain faced by workers in this period of uncertainty.
