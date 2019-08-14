Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence for August: +3.6% m/m (prior -4.1%)

Consumer sentiment in Australia, August 2019 version!

+3.6% m/m (prior -4.1%)

Index at 100.0 …. even!





The August figure comes after the big drop in July to a 2 year low. July should have been better, given removal of election uncertainty, two RBA rate cuts (although the RBA cuts were from concern on the economy, not to mention being more than a year later than they should have been … but I digress), and government tax cuts getting the approval of parliament.







