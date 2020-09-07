Australian business confidence, conditions data dueTuesday 8 September 2020 - preview

Coming up at 0130 GMT is the National Australia Bank business survey for August.

The twin headlines are business confidence and business conditions
  • priors -14 and 0 respectively
Via ANZ:
  • We think the plunge in business confidence in July heralded deterioration in business conditions. The August data will reflect the further tightening of restrictions in Victoria and the impact on a broader range of industries. AiG's manufacturing and construction performance indices fell during the month.
WPAC:
  • The August NAB business survey will begin to capture the effects of Melbourne's second shutdown 
---
AUD is taking its cues from risk sentiment globally so  impact from today's data, if any, is likely to be short-lived.

