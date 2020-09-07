Australian business confidence, conditions data dueTuesday 8 September 2020 - preview

Coming up at 0130 GMT is the National Australia Bank business survey for August.



priors -14 and 0 respectively The twin headlines are business confidence and business conditions

Via ANZ:

We think the plunge in business confidence in July heralded deterioration in business conditions. The August data will reflect the further tightening of restrictions in Victoria and the impact on a broader range of industries. AiG's manufacturing and construction performance indices fell during the month.

WPAC:

The August NAB business survey will begin to capture the effects of Melbourne's second shutdown

AUD is taking its cues from risk sentiment globally so impact from today's data, if any, is likely to be short-lived.





---