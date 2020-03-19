Australian employment report (February): Unemployment rate 5.1% (expected 5.3%)

There will be further impacts from the global coronavirus outbreak in the months ahead.

Employment Change: +26.7K

expected 6.3K, prior 13.5K

Unemployment Rate: 5.1%

expected 5.3%, prior 5.3%

Full Time Employment Change: 6.7K

prior was +46.2K

Part Time Employment Change: 20.0K

prior was -32.7K

Participation Rate: 66.0%

expected 66.1%, prior was 66.1%

Employment up, unemployment down. I would normally add at this stage that the decline in participation and also the split between full and part time has taken some of the shine off the results. But, we are all looking ahead with very low expectations for March and the months beyond. WPAC and ANZ forecast u/e will rise to 7 and 7.8%, respectively.











