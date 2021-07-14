Australian employment report for June due Thursday 15 July 2021 - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The labour market report for Australia is due at 0130 GMT. 

  • Employment Change: K expected +30K, prior +115.2K

  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.1%, prior 5.1%

  • Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +97.5K

  • Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was +17.7K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.2%

ASB is expecting a very solid result, saying leading indicators for the jobs market are very strong. Analysts at the bank are looking for:
  • employment gain of 45,000
  • an unemployment rate of 4.9%
  • participation to tick higher to 66.3%
ASB also cite:
  • With a strong economy alongside international border closures limiting the import of additional labour, we are seeing the labour market tighten quickly.


