Australian employment report for June due Thursday 15 July 2021 - preview
The labour market report for Australia is due at 0130 GMT.
Employment Change: K expected +30K, prior +115.2K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.1%, prior 5.1%
Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +97.5K
Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was +17.7K
Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.2%
ASB is expecting a very solid result, saying leading indicators for the jobs market are very strong. Analysts at the bank are looking for:
- employment gain of 45,000
- an unemployment rate of 4.9%
- participation to tick higher to 66.3%
ASB also cite:
- With a strong economy alongside international border closures limiting the import of additional labour, we are seeing the labour market tighten quickly.