Australian employment report for June due Thursday 15 July 2021 - preview

The labour market report for Australia is due at 0130 GMT.

Employment Change: K expected +30K, prior +115.2K

Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.1%, prior 5.1%

Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +97.5K

Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was +17.7K

Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.2%

ASB is expecting a very solid result, saying leading indicators for the jobs market are very strong. Analysts at the bank are looking for:

employment gain of 45,000

an unemployment rate of 4.9%

participation to tick higher to 66.3%

ASB also cite:

With a strong economy alongside international border closures limiting the import of additional labour, we are seeing the labour market tighten quickly.



