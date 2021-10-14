Australian jobs report: Employment Change: -138K (vs. expected -120K)

Australian employment report for September



expected -120K, prior -146.3K Unemployment Rate: 4.6% for a beat but above the previous month

expected 4.8%, prior 4.5% Full-Time Employment Change: +26.7K

prior was -68K Part-Time Employment Change: -164.7K

prior was -78.2K Participation Rate: 64.5% ... this (very big) drop helps to explain the unemployment rate not being as bad as was expected Employment Change: -138K for a missUnemployment Rate: 4.6% for a beat but above the previous monthFull-Time Employment Change: +26.7KPart-Time Employment Change: -164.7KParticipation Rate: 64.5% ... this (very big) drop helps to explain the unemployment rate not being as bad as was expected

expected 64.7%

prior was 65.2% Total hours worked are up, +15m hours Total hours worked are up, +15m hours





Number of people employed is back around where it was in December 2020 and back beneath its pre-pandemic level.

0.9% below pre-pandemic peak

down 2.2% over the past two months

AUd is little changed. Economic bounce back is expected as the states of NSW and Vcitoria, just under 50% of the Australian population gradually reopen in the weeks ahead.









more to come





---

Background here:



