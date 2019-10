Any indications coming from the talks will be the focus for the Asian session - I doubt that is news to anyone.

The tea leaves are being read. the latest I saw was that Mnuchin stepped out of the talks and in response to a question shouted by a reporter ('How are the talks progressing') he …. OK, this where it gets LOL:

Mnuchin smiled in response

BUT … it was a closed mouth, no teeth, smile.

Oh dear, its gonna be one of those days!





Live footage: