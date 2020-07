Baker Hughes rig count for the week of July 3

oil rigs down to 185 from 188 last week



gas rigs 76 vs. 75 last week



total rigs to 63 vs. 265 last week



WTI crude oil futures are trading at $40.16 up $0.34 or 0.85%. The high price for the day reached $40.63. The low price extended to $39.46.







Oil rigs are down near the 2009 low of 180.