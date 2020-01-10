Baker Hughes oil rig count 659 versus 670 last week

Total rig counts down 15 in current week to 781

The Baker Hughes rig counts for the current week were lower across the board:



total rig counts 781 versus 796 last week



oil rig counts 659 versus 670 last week



gas rigs 119 versus 123 last week

The price of crude oil is currently trading at $59.26. That's down $0.30 on the day or -0.5%. The high for the day extended to $59.78, while the low fell to $58.85.





The price of crude oil this week has seen a move up and then down. The price closed at $63.05 last Friday. On Wednesday the price soared to $65.65 after the bombing by Iran. Since then the price moved to the lowest level since December 11 at $58.66.







