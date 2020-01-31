Baker Hughes oil rig count 675 verse 676 last week

Total rigs down 4 for the current week

total rigs 790 versus 794 last week



oil rigs 675 versus 676 last week



gas rigs 112 versus 115 last week



The price of WTI crude oil is trading down $0.73 or -1.4% at $51.41. The high price reached $53.36. The low today reached $51.05







The price of the contract is beginning to test the swing lows from June, August, and October. The low price in October reached $51.23. The low prices in June and August reached $50.60 and $50.52 respectively. The range between $50.52 and $51.23 is a key support area going forward.







The price today was given a boost intraday when Russia said they would not be opposed to an OPEC + meeting in February. That moved the price up from a low of $51.23 to a New York session high of $52.29. However, the price rotated back to the downside and traded to its new session low at $51.05.

