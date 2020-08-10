Be cautious here; key levels to watch in GBP/USD and EUR/GBP - MUFG

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's the state of play in sterling?

MUFG Research adopts a cautious bias on GBP in the near-term.

"Over the last two weeks the GBP has been the best performing G10 currency. Unless there is a broader deterioration in overall investor risk sentiment, the GBP appears well placed to extend its advance in the near-term.

 "If cable is able to break above the 1.3200 where the highs from earlier this year are located, it will open the door to a potential test of the December 2019 high at close to the 1.3500,"MUFG notes. 

We would become more confident in further near-term GBP gains if EUR/GBP was able to break more decisively back below the 0.9000-level," MUFG adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

