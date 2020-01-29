Beijing health official says that risks of coronavirus infection in the city is rising

Says that the number of cases is on the rise

As seen from yesterday, markets certainly have the ability to brush aside fears surrounding the situation. But as long as there is still some degree of uncertainty - even a small one - associated with it, there is always the potential for this to hurt risk every now and then.
