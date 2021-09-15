Biden is meeting with Manchin and Sinema today

Important meeting for the President's agenda





The Washington Post reports that President Biden is meeting with holdout Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema today at the White House. They'll meet separately with Sinema this morning and Manchin in the evening.





Both have held out on Biden's plan to spend as much as $3.5 trillion in a push on largely social and environmental issues that would be paid for by higher corporate taxes and on those earning more than $400,000.







Signs of a deal would be market moving due to the likelihood of higher corporate taxes. There's very little time to get this done though and the market sees little chance of it happening this autumn.

