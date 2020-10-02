Biden's test for coronavirus has come back negative

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Multiple reports

The market would have been in a real pickle if he had the virus too.

Biden's physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor: "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician."

Another report says Kamala Harris also doesn't have it.
