Boris Johnson reiterates commitment to deliver Brexit by 31 October

UK PM Johnson tweets out a message





"Jeremy Corbyn wants to cancel the referendum and argue about Brexit for years. I am committed to leading our country forward and getting Britain out of the EU by October 31st #LeaveOct31"



"We are ready to work with our friends and partners to get a deal. But if you want a good deal for the UK, you must simultaneously get ready to come out without one. #LeaveOct31"



Do be reminded that he will be set to meet up with Merkel and Macron later this week to discuss more on Brexit. However, given the circumstances, don't expect those talks to go well and that could heap added pressure on the pound ahead of September.





