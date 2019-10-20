Brexit - as the prospects for a 'no deal' exit appears to fade, a GBP positive
Plenty to mull in development over the weekend in UK - EU developments:
GBP opend a little weaker in early trade, but small only.
Everyone was set for a big weekend in the UK parliament with a vote on the UK PM's Johnson's deal, but that was not to be. Analysts have been busy nevertheless:
AMP in Australia:
- more significant price action is to come this week
- small tail risk of no deal Brexit on October 31 has fallen further
- likelihood of positive breakthrough has been pushed further out but not removed
NatWest:
- expect parliament to vote for an election
- election at the end of November or into middle of December
- risks of no deal are disappearing
- major parties are either intent of leaving EU with a deal or on holding a 2nd referendum
- GBP/USD likely to move higher, above 1.35 in coming weeks