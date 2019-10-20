Brexit - as the prospects for a 'no deal' exit appears to fade, a GBP positive

Plenty to mull in development over the weekend in UK - EU developments:

GBP opend a little weaker in early trade, but small only.





Everyone was set for a big weekend in the UK parliament with a vote on the UK PM's Johnson's deal, but that was not to be. Analysts have been busy nevertheless:





AMP in Australia:

more significant price action is to come this week

small tail risk of no deal Brexit on October 31 has fallen further

likelihood of positive breakthrough has been pushed further out but not removed

NatWest:

expect parliament to vote for an election

election at the end of November or into middle of December

risks of no deal are disappearing

major parties are either intent of leaving EU with a deal or on holding a 2nd referendum

GBP/USD likely to move higher, above 1.35 in coming weeks







