Brexit - More on the UK PM's letter to the EU (TL;DR - its laughable)

The hapless Boris Johnson sent a letter to the European Union.

Like the headline says, the TL;DR version is its laughable. But, if you want more:

The letter begins with BJ saying the backstop is bad. Nothing new in this.

Proposes that the EU removes it, again not a new proposal

Then it goes on to say that both sides try fix alternative arrangements by the end of a shortened transition period.

Asks the EU to 'trust' the UK to examine alternative arrangements.

What a load of rubbish. The referendum was in 2016 and in the three years since there is no credible alternative. The border question on Ireland remains - if the UK is exiting the EU customs union then how do you avoid a border? Its a pretty simple question that after 3 years remains unanswered. 'Trust us' does not cut it, not after all this time with no credible solution.





I imagine an EU response is being crafted now. Its just a matter of phrasing "No, LOL" more politely.













