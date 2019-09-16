Brexit: Boris Johnson reportedly set to reject any delay offer ahead of talks with Juncker today





Meanwhile, Johnson himself said over the weekend that: "There's a very, very good conversation going on about how to address the issues of the Northern Irish border. A huge amount of progress is being made", in remarks to the Daily Mail.





He also made reference to the Incredible Hulk in one of those remarks: "Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them".





It'll be interesting to see how all this plays out but it seems like he's continuing to draw a hard line ahead of his meeting today and before the European Council summit on 17-18 October. I would expect more "leaks" and "rumours" on this over the next few weeks as such.

The reports are saying that he is prepared to go to court to fight against legal challenges from his opponents on the matter. Also, according to a senior government official, Johnson will not write the letter to request an extension if a deal isn't reached before 18 October.