Brexit - UK PM Johnson wants fisherfolk to catch more fish

The UK Times reports that Prime Minister Johnson has demanded that British fishermen double the size of their catch from Britain’s coastal waters,

Which is:

leading to deadlock in post-Brexit trade and fisheries talks

European Union negotiators said the British position would lead to the loss of one in three fishing boats in Europe, and rejected the proposal out of hand.

Says the Times:

The impasse has added to growing pessimism on both sides about a “critical” negotiating round next week

Senior Downing Street figures put the chances of a deal at 30 to 40 per cent.

The two sides are also at loggerheads over state aid and other key issues, with no sign that either London or Brussels is prepared to compromise.



