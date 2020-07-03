California reports 8045 coronavirus cases vs 4056 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest data for California

Confirmed cases now 248,253 vs 240,195 yesterday. If you exclude the lab backlog, this is the worst day yet.

6/22: 4,230
6/23: 5,019
6/24: 7,149
6/25: 5,349
6/26: 4,890
6/27: 5,972
6/28: 4,810
6/29: 5,307
6/30: 6,637
7/01: 9,740 -total includes 3,842 lab backlog cases
7/02: 7,538 - "" 3,482 ""

The population of California is much larger than the other hot spots but what's worrisome about the rising numbers there is that the state has done everything by the book. They locked down early, opened slowly and have mandated masks. Yet the numbers continue to climb.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose