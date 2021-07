EMSC report a M5.4 quake in Nevada, USGS say California. The map (see below) has it close to the border but in Cali

depth 10km

USGS revise magnitude to 5.9.





There are a number of quakes in the area, all up around M5. Folks in the area (and Japan!) will shrug off earthquakes of that magnitude.





No casualty/damage reports as yet. Let's hope that remains the case.