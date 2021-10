Prior was +$0.78B

Exports $B vs $53.75 prior



Imports $B vs $52.97B prior

$8.6B monthly surplus with the US was largest in 13 years



Falling lumber prices took some of the wind out exports after a record high in July but oil and gas will soon offer a new tailwind. We got an early taste of that this month as the value of energy exports rose 5.1% to $12.0B. That's near the 2014 record high of $12.8B and given the state of oil and gas prices, there's a good chance that's broken this month.