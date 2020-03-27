Canada fin min Morneau: To offer gov't-guaranteed loans to Canadian oil

Comments from finance minister Morneau

Earlier this week Morneau said help for the oil and gas industry is coming in the form of government-guaranteed credit. He said the details are being worked on.





Earlier in the week he said that the 10-biggest producers in the country had their own credit facilities and that the priority was small and medium-sized producers.





Morneau also said that discussions are ongoing with the airline industry and that measures for it are coming in the not-too-distant future.

