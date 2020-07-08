Canada fiscal update forecasts $343.2B deficit, vs +$300B rumoured

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The fiscal update from Canadian Liberals

The +$300B deficit talk stared with a Globe & Mail report late yesterday and it certainly hasn't hurt the loonie today. The December 2019 forecast was $28.1B.

More:
  • GDP forecast at -6.8% vs +1.6% in Dec
  • 2021 GDP forecast +5.5% vs +1.8% in Dec
  • Budget makes no mention of a return to a balanced budget
  • Sees 2020-21 federal debt to GDP at 49.1% vs 30.9% prior
  • Revenue forecast at $268.8B vs $352.3B in Dec
  • Budget forecast at a much higher degree of uncertainty than normal
  • Plans to issue $C106B in 10-30y bonds compared to $17B a year earlier
  • Total bond stock will rise 53% to C$915B
This is somewhere in the range of 18% of GDP, for the Federal government alone.

The Canadian dollar is at the highs of the day, up a full cent and testing the 200-dma.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose