Canada fiscal update forecasts $343.2B deficit, vs +$300B rumoured
The fiscal update from Canadian Liberals
The +$300B deficit talk stared with a Globe & Mail report late yesterday and it certainly hasn't hurt the loonie today. The December 2019 forecast was $28.1B.
More:
- GDP forecast at -6.8% vs +1.6% in Dec
- 2021 GDP forecast +5.5% vs +1.8% in Dec
- Budget makes no mention of a return to a balanced budget
- Sees 2020-21 federal debt to GDP at 49.1% vs 30.9% prior
- Revenue forecast at $268.8B vs $352.3B in Dec
- Budget forecast at a much higher degree of uncertainty than normal
- Plans to issue $C106B in 10-30y bonds compared to $17B a year earlier
- Total bond stock will rise 53% to C$915B
This is somewhere in the range of 18% of GDP, for the Federal government alone.
The Canadian dollar is at the highs of the day, up a full cent and testing the 200-dma.