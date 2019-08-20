Canadian housing data is the highlight in a light economic calendar

What's coming up today

The US economic calenda r is generally quiet and we haven't heard from the President so far today but that won't last.





Canadian data will add a bit of intrigue with manufacturing sales and the Teranet house price index at the bottom of the hour. The loonie was the worst performer yesterday despite a rise in oil prices. Crude is slightly lower today and the currency is flat.







In equity markets, futures are fractionally higher. Home Depot reported earnings that were slightly ahead of estimates but cut its view on sales, in part due to lower lumber prices and tariffs. Shares are up 2.5% premarket.





Much later, at 2030 GMT the Fed's Daly takes part in a Quora session online. Comments about rates and the outlook will be market moving.





There's also a New Zealand dairy auction. There's no set time but it's usually in the 1400-1600 GMT range.

