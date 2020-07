Not much happening north of the border

Canada's TSX is open for trading today but volumes will be light and barring any major surprises, I wouldn't expect much of a move. Today the index is down 0.15%.





The technical picture is much the same as in the rest of the world as the main index consolidates below the early June high. For the TSX Composite, the March gap was filled and now it's trading in the middle of the range.