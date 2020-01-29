CBA on an impact of the coronavirus on Australia (not a positive impact)

A heads up on what will be a loss for Australia ahead from CBA's head of bond and rates strategy Martin Whetton (remarks via Bloomberg)

"There are fears that the coronavirus will significantly impact tourism numbers for Australia on top of the impact from recent bushfires"

"We hold the view of lower market rates and we target 10-year yields at 0.85% in coming months"



