China August inflation: CPI 0.8% y/y (vs. 1.0% expected) & PPI 9.5% y/y (vs. 9% expected)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China inflation data for August 

China CPI % y/y
  • expected 1.0% y/y, prior 1.0%
PPI % y/y
  • expected 9.0% y/y, prior 9.0%
For the m/m
  • CPI +0.1%
  • PPI +0.7% 
There is often the argument made that PPI pressures will feed into the CPI a little further down the road. So far this has not really been noticeable. Prices have not been passed on to consumers to the extent suggested by the PPI rise over past months. The higher costs incurred by producers have been absorbed by them. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose