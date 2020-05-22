China reaffirms that Hong Kong national security is purely an internal affair
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
- No other country has the right to interfere in Hong Kong
Nothing new from China here, but the fact that they are being extremely vocal about it - especially today - continues to stoke geopolitical tensions surrounding the situation.
Risk trades are still finding little reprieve as we see the dollar and yen continue to firm across the board in European trading. EUR/USD is now down to a session low of 1.0910.