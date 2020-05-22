China reaffirms that Hong Kong national security is purely an internal affair

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

  • No other country has the right to interfere in Hong Kong
Nothing new from China here, but the fact that they are being extremely vocal about it - especially today - continues to stoke geopolitical tensions surrounding the situation.
See here for global coronavirus case data

Risk trades are still finding little reprieve as we see the dollar and yen continue to firm across the board in European trading. EUR/USD is now down to a session low of 1.0910.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose