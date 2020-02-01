China reports 2,102 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 11,791

Jan 17: 41

Jan 19: 62

Jan 20: 201

Jan 21: 291

Jan 22: 440



Jan 24: 830



Jan 25: 1,287

Jan 26: 1,975

Jan 27: 2,744

Jan 28: 5,974

Jan 29: 7,711

Jan 30: 9,692



Jan 31: 11,791

The number of cases is slightly higher than yesterday but the delta is slowing. Reports throughout China suggest there is a shortage of test kits, especially in Wuhan so take these numbers with a grain of salt. That said, the growth in the provincial numbers also appears to be slowing.







study in the Lancet today based on the incidence of the virus in travelers suggested there were 75,800 cases in Wuhan alone at the start of the week.





There are 5,019 new suspected cases to bring the total to 17,988, up from 12,167 yesterday.





The number of dead has risen to 259 from 213 yesterday with 243 cured and discharged. Of the cases, 1,795 are severe.





136,987 close contacts have been tracked and 118,478 are under medical observation.







A better slice of news is that a company says it has developed a test kit for coronavirus that can detect the virus in 8-15 minutes.



