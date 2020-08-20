China says that it is to hold trade talks with the US in the coming days

Comments by the Chinese commerce ministry





Both sides agreed to have talks soon No specific mention on when that will be or how soon is 'soon'. But after the delay from last weekend and both sides happy enough to maintain the current facade, it doesn't look like there will be much pressure to engage with one another as soon as possible.





In any case, even if they do meet, it is unlikely to change the current narrative as both sides also have vested interests to keep the current act going.