China says that may take action as Australia violated non-interference rule
China continues to warn Australia over its involvement with HK affairs
- We reserve the right to take action after Australia suspended extradition treaty
- Urges Australia to change course and stop interfering
- Reaffirms that Hong Kong affairs are China's internal matter
The comments above are by the Chinese foreign ministry. Much like the earlier headline, just keep in mind that any retaliatory action that has economic or trade repercussions may be a drag for the aussie if we were to see such headlines.
For now, this is all but a verbal spat but just be mindful that it could escalate.