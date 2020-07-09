China says that may take action as Australia violated non-interference rule

China continues to warn Australia over its involvement with HK affairs

We reserve the right to take action after Australia suspended extradition treaty

Urges Australia to change course and stop interfering

Reaffirms that Hong Kong affairs are China's internal matter

The comments above are by the Chinese foreign ministry. Much like the earlier headline, just keep in mind that any retaliatory action that has economic or trade repercussions may be a drag for the aussie if we were to see such headlines.





For now, this is all but a verbal spat but just be mindful that it could escalate.



