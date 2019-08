Hang Seng index -2.04%. Shanghai composite index -1.42%

Asian equities continue to be it hard with the Japan's Nikkei down -2.3%. China stocks are also joining in the selling frenzy.







A look around the market is showing:

Nikkei 225, -2.32%

Topix, -1.93%

Hong Kongs Hang Seng, -2.08%

CSI 300, -1.48%

Shanghai composite, -1.35%



Seoul's Kospi, -1%

Australia's S&P/ASX -0.35%





Meanwhile e-minis in the US are trading down -4 point or -0.13%.