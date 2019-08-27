China's Global Times: China driven internally. Getting difficult for US to press China

Hu Xijin, the editor of China Global Times, and presumed voice of China government is out with a tweet saying China is focusing efforts internally and that the US's desire to press China to make concessions is more difficult. 

The US Department of Defense said today it was in talks with Australia to host a facility that would process rare earth minerals.   The US is reliant on China for specialized rare earth minerals used in military equipment.  
