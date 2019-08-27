China's Global Times: China driven internally. Getting difficult for US to press China
Hu Xijin tweets
Hu Xijin, the editor of China Global Times, and presumed voice of China government is out with a tweet saying China is focusing efforts internally and that the US's desire to press China to make concessions is more difficult.
In other news on China:
The US Department of Defense said today it was in talks with Australia to host a facility that would process rare earth minerals. The US is reliant on China for specialized rare earth minerals used in military equipment.