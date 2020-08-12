China's concerns about getting hold of computer chips rising - hires over 100 TSMC engineers

US sanctions and other moves against Chinese firms is prompting China moves to ensure chip supplies.

This as part of that push:

Two Chinese government-backed chip projects have together hired more than 100 veteran engineers and managers from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's leading chipmaker, since last year, multiple sources have told the Nikkei Asian Review.

The hirings are aimed at helping Beijing achieve its goal of fostering a domestic chip industry in order to cut China's reliance on foreign suppliers, the sources said.





I've seen reports Huawei is on the verge of shortages within a month or so. I am not sure how accurate that is.



