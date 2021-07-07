China's state media says don't bet on further declines for the yuan

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An opinion article in China's Economic Daily says that the yuan is "likely to maintain a two-way fluctuation"

  • And warns that  "market participants should not bet on a prolonged one-way decline” 
The piece goes on saying supportive policy will be maintained, with an appropriate monetary environment
  • economic recovery is unbalanced
  • the global pandemic outlook remains uncertain
  • domestic inflation is moderate and controllable
And
  • yuan-denominated assets such as stocks and bonds continue to attract foreign investment
  • have large growth potential
On the USD:
  • appreciation may also be constrained, helping keep China-US rate spread stable, as the Federal Reserve will slow its policy normalization to prevent bursting asset bubbles
USD/CNH daily:
yuan chart

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose