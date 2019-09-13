China's Vice-Premier Liu He says the world pins high hopes on China-US trade talks to make progress

China's Global Times with the very brief report:

Vice-Premier Liu He

says China-US trade negotiating teams will meet next week

to discuss trade balance, market access, investors protection issues

the whole world pin high hopes on China-US trade consultations to make progress







Nothing much there notable ... but think about the 'high hopes' bit, he is correct and … the scope for disappointment is also therefore high.





I suspect the positive soothing noises will persist for a while but that nothing of much substance, in at all, will end up being agreed to. Hope I'm wrong.











