Chinese city Wuhan suspends outbound flights and rail services
Report from China's CCTV
There are 11 million people in Wuhan and it's where the coronavirus originated. The city has also suspended public transportation and long-haul bus links.
From Hu Xijin from the Global Times:
Shutting down outbound transportation of a provincial capital city is unprecedented in China since 1949. Didn't do so even during SARS in 2003. This is a forced step since virus is expanding fiercely. It will greatly increase the chance of epidemic being contained.