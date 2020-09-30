Chinese postgraduate students to be banned from studying sensitive subjects at UK universities
UK Times with the report saying hundreds of Chinese postgraduate students are to be banned from studying sensitive subjects at British universities
- Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will expand the remit of its security vetting for overseas applicants wanting to study subjects relating to national security
- amid concerns about the theft of intellectual property.
- measures are expected to block hundreds of Chinese students from entering Britain
- Visas for those already enrolled will be revoked if they are deemed to pose a risk.
UK Times report is here for more (may be gated)
---
Strains with China are on the increase, not just Australia and the US.