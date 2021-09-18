Chinese Premier Li Keqiang spoke on stabilizing supply chains, commodity prices

State media in China, Xinhua, with the article on remarks as Li Keqiang toured Guangxi province in the south of the country.

Plenty in the report is familiar, he said the Party would

vigorously promote reform and opening up, maintain economic operations within a reasonable range, form a more stable industrial chain supply chain





Bloomberg (may be gated) have a piece up on it also, where they add the government will continue to try to stabilise commodity prices.





An example of this is release of oil from reserves. China has also taken other steps in commodity markets to seek stability.







