Chinese stocks extend gains post-lunch break, CSI 300 up by over 5% now

The CSI 300 index is trading to its highest levels in more than five years

The rally today in Chinese stocks has been unrelenting. Investors are back from the lunch break and have turned 4% gains to over 5% gains now on the day in both the CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite indices.





The former is now trading to fresh highs since June 2015 upon breaking resistance from the January 2018 high at the end of last week.





The exuberance is spilling over across markets as we see US futures keep over 1% gains and in the currencies space, the dollar and yen are continuing to keep weaker.



