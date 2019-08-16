Citi on the potential for Trump to intervene in the USD, where to for EUR and yen

The likelihood of intervention from the US in the dollar has been swirling for a few months now.

This really in brief snippet from Citi indicates they see it as more likely:
  • We now see FX intervention by Trump Administration to weaken USD as possible. 
  • It seems unlikely that the Administration would order intervention and then stop before taking the USD back to the averages, maybe around EUR/USD 1.20 and USD/JPY 100
I'd add that yes, its possible, anything is possible. But probable? I don't see it. Ask me again in a few months though. 

