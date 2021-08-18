Coming in Asia-Pacific trading: Australian employment and Reuters Tankan

Australian employment will keep markets moving

It's been a lively week in Asia-Pacific trading and main potential market mover will be the potential annoucement of more New Zealand covid cases but that won't be the only one.





At 2300 GMT, the Reuters Tankan survey for Japan is due. The prior readings were 25 for manufacturing and -3 for non-manufacturing. Given the rising cases and lockdowns, I expect a decline.





The main event comes at 0130 GMT when the July Australian employment report is due out. The consensus is for 46.2K job losses and unemployment to rise to 5.0% from 4.8%.



